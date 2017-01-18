Home
|
Contact Us
|
Email Updates Signup
|
439 E Beacon ST, Philadelphia, MS 39350 | 601.656.4000
|
Submit News
NEWS
News
SPORTS
Sports
CLASSIFIEDS
Place a Classified Ad
OBITUARIES
Daily death notices
Obituary policy
SOCIETY
Engagements & Weddings policy
EDITORIAL
Editorial
ABOUT US
About Us
Privacy Policy
ADVERTISE WITH US
FAIR TIMES
THE FAIR TIMES
CIRCULATION
Renewals/Subscriptions
Change of address
Saturday, January 21, 2017
News
William Yates elected MEC chair
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
Philadelphia native William G. Yates III, CEO/President of W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Company, was elected the new chairman of the Mississippi Economic Council for 2017-2018.
The announcement of new officers was made by outgoing chair Robin Robinson.
Read More
Phillips wins 2017 Miss Hospitallity crown
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
Neshoba County has a new Miss Hospitality and she is no stranger to area residents.
Taylor Leigh Phillips, Neshoba County’s 2015 Distinguished Young Woman, was named the 2017 Miss Hospitality.
She is ecstatic to represent Neshoba County once again under a new title.
Read More
2 ‘Voice’ singers to perform at Ellis
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
Jordy Searcy and Bay Brooks from NBC’s “The Voice” will bring their respective sounds to Philadelphia on Feb. 18 for a special performance in the Ellis Theater.
Alabama native Searcy was a contestant on Season 7 of the Voice and a member of Team Pharrell. He was eliminated after losing to contestant Taylor Phelan in the show’s first battle round, but that hasn’t slowed him down.
Read More
Merchants plan clearance sale event next week
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
Participating Philadelphia merchants are planning a special Citywide Clearance Sale Event Wednesday, Jan. 25-28.
The promotion is designed to encourage residents to shop locally as merchants discount merchandise and some roll out new spring inventory.
Store promotions are during regular hours (or as determined by each merchant). Check the Democrat for individual store hours and specials.
Read More
Talley tells crowd at MLK program to dream
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
Talley, former president of the Neshoba County NAACP, paid accolades to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during Monday’s annual program while challenging those in attendance, both adults and children, to continue to dream.
About 200 people attended Dr. King’s birthday celebration in Westside Community Center which was organized by the Community in Action group with Eva Tisdale at the helm.
Read More
No. 1 Rockets net three region victories
The Neshoba Central Rockets rolled up three Region 3-5A victories last week, including a tough win on their home court against the Vicksburg Gators.
The Rockets remained ranked No. 1 in a statewide poll among Class 5A prep basketball teams as they entered this week at 17-2 overall and 3-0 in the region standings.
Continue this story
Anthony loves her career’s hectic schedule
Living in a perfect house tucked away a couple of miles down a dirt road, Kirby Thames Anthony spends her days doing what she loves and savoring each hour.
Originally from Union, Anthony lives in a picturesque cabin on the outskirts of Neshoba County with her husband Matthew and their two dogs, Alice and Mack. The president of the Home Arts Club is a busy body, traveling across the state for her job.
Continue this story
MHP pursuit ends with guns drawn, one in custody
A Mississippi Highway Patrol pursuit of two vehicles that apparently began on Main Street near the Courthouse downtown Wednesday afternoon ended with the arrest of one man.
Continue this story
Vertical thumbnails|||||| font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; ||ctl00_body_ctl25_ctl01_rrThumbnails99||ctl00_body_ctl25_ctl01_rrFullSizePhotos99||imgStartRotator99||imgStopRotator99||100||||True||No related video||,|,|,||False||40260,0|40268,1|40286,2||99
BREAKING NEWS
•
MHP pursuit ends with guns drawn, one in custody
•
One injured in accident at Main and Holland intersection
Editorial
PERRY/Wage discrimination
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
At the Neshoba County Fair, Republican State Treasurer Lynn Fitch called for the legislature to pass a fair pay act to ensure equal pay for women. Representative Becky Currie (R-Brookhaven) heeded the call and introduced HB818 – an act to provide equal pay for equal work. Representatives Carolyn Crawford (R-Pass Christian) and David Baria (D-Bay St. Louis) cosponsor the bill. Baria introduced his own bill as well: HB9 – the Evelyn Gandy Fair Pay Act.
The bills are good politics. Who can argue against equal pay for equal work?
Read More
BROOKS/The carnival culture
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
King David was most compelling when he danced. Overcome by gratitude to God, he stripped down to his linens and whirled about before the ark of the covenant — his love and joy spilling beyond the boundaries of normal decorum.
His wife, Michal, the daughter of King Saul, was repulsed by his behavior, especially because he was doing it in front of the commoners. She snarked at him when he got home for exposing himself in front of the servants’ slave girls like some scurrilous fellow.
Read More
LOWRY/Why the media lose to Trump
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
The best thing that happened to Donald Trump all week is that BuzzFeed published the raw Russia dossier about him.
It can’t be pleasant for anyone to see his name associated with prostitutes and a bizarre sex act in print — the principle that all publicity is good publicity can be taken too far even for Donald Trump. But in the media’s ongoing fight with Trump, BuzzFeed’s incredible act of journalistic irresponsibility represented the press leading with its chin.
Read More
BIBLE SELECTION/Philippians 2:14-16 ESV
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
Do all things without grumbling or disputing, that you may be blameless and innocent, children of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, among whom you shine as lights in the world, holding fast to the word of life, so that in the day of Christ I may be proud that I did not run in vain or labor in vain.
Read More
GETTING THE MESSAGE/Luke 2: 21-40
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
Isaiah 9:6 says “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given.” These words speak of the Lord Jesus Christ, who came into the world to save us from our sins. The more facts and details we know about Christ the better and safer we will be. Let’s look together at some truths about him from this passage.
First, he was born “under the law.” That is one of the themes of this passage. The law is mentioned 5 times. We see Mary and Joseph bringing the baby Jesus to the temple (verses 22-24) to do for him what the “custom of the law required (verse 27).” At the end of the passage we read that they did “everything required by the law of the Lord,” before they left Jerusalem (verse 39).
Read More
Sports
Rebels take overtime win over Simpson
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
The Leake Academy Rebels avenged an earlier loss as they defeated Simpson Academy 78-74 in overtime in prep basketball action Saturday.
The Rebels went 2-1 on last week. They opened with a 72-68 win over the Jackson Victors. They then dropped a 71-42 decision to district rival Heritage. The Rebels enter the week with a 12-6 record.
Read More
Lady Tornadoes battle back for win over Wingfield
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
The Philadelphia Lady Tornadoes battled past the Wingfield Lady Falcons 51-40 in the PHS classic that was played at home Saturday.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Tornadoes dropped a 76-37 decision to Choctaw Central in their first Region 5-3A game of the season.
Read More
Warriors look forward to soccer playoffs
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
The Choctaw Central boys defeated the Math School 3-0 to improve to 4-1 in the region standings. The Warriors have an opportunity to win the region outright when they play Southeast Lauderdale Tuesday to close out the regular season.
“We are in the playoffs,” Coach Dan Thomas said. “Our kids have worked hard. We are looking forward to finishing the regular season and starting off in the playoffs next week.”
Read More
Yellowjackets face two region games on the road this week
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
The Union High School boys basketball team split a pair of Region 5-2A games in action last week.
The Yellowjackets opened with a 48-39 loss to Heidelberg. They bounced back to defeat Enterprise 60-41.
Read More
Standing room crowd cheers NASA finals at Choctaw Central
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:00 PM
The champions of the Native American Sports Association (NASA) adult basketball tournament were crowned Saturday night before a standing room only crowd at Choctaw Central High School.
The tournament started Thursday and brought together teams from tribes mostly along the East Coast. Tribes were represented from New York to Florida and Alabama. The majority of teams were from the Choctaw Indian tribe. The tournament is played each year and rotates to different sites.
Read More
DEATH NOTICES
Linda Ashcraft Keen
Linda Ashcraft Keen died Jan. 19, 2017.
Mable Daniels
Mable Daniels died Jan. 19, 2017.
William O. ""Buddy" Dunn
William O. ""Buddy" Dunn died Jan. 18, 2017.
THE FAIR TIMES
Friday, July 31, 2015 1:00 AM
"Utter foolishness" is Lanelle Glover's description of the Fair, but she loves every single second of it.
Read More
Friday, July 31, 2015 1:00 AM
"Utter foolishness" is Lanelle Glover's description of the Fair, but she loves every single second of it.
Read More
Adcock likes to make others smile
Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
As cliche as it sounds, the Fair is truly all about having a good time, and that's basically Sherrie Adcock's life motto.
Read More
Adcock likes to make others smile
Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
As cliche as it sounds, the Fair is truly all about having a good time, and that's basically Sherrie Adcock's life motto.
Read More
Colorado resident has many Fair memories
Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
A resident of Larkspur, Colo., Apryl Parkerson has been coming to he fair for as long as she can remember.
Read More
CALENDAR
"Select a day to show the events for that day below the heading "This week's events"
Calendar
Title and navigation
Title and navigation
Move back 3 months
Move back 1 month
January 2017
Move forward 1 month
Move forward 3 months
January 2017
S
M
T
W
T
F
S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Submit an Event...
This Week's Events
Search only accepts letters and numbers.
JOSHUA S. LADD
MATTHEW R. STOVALL
ADVERTISING RATES
40th ANNIVERSARY
EXTRAS
Home
|
Contact Us
|
Email Updates Signup
|
439 E Beacon ST, Philadelphia, MS 39350 | 601.656.4000
|
Submit News
Copyright 2015 The Neshoba Democrat Publishing Co. Inc.
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##